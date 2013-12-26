HANOI, Dec 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.42 percent on Thursday, lifted by buying in
large-cap stocks, including PetroVietNam Gas, the
country's largest listed firm.
PetroVietNam Gas led the gains with a 2.31 percent rise,
followed by real-estate firm Vingroup, which climbed
1.45 percent.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank also gained 0.75
percent while steel producer Hoa Phat Group rose 1.76
percent.
Analysts expect the index to fall in the short term due to
profit taking in speculative stocks, given no supportive news
appears. Penny stocks have boosted the index over the past few
weeks, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 506.55
PREV. CLOSE 504.42
% CHANGE 0.42%
HIGH 507.57
LOW 503.59
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.403
Change (%) 3-mnth 3.743
Change (%) 1-year 25.684
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)