HANOI, Dec 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 1.2 percent on Monday to close at the lowest in more than six weeks as investors took profit from most stocks, analysts said. A spread of profit booking among most speculative stocks on Monday morning has prompted investors to sell blue chips in the afternoon session, before the New Year holiday, said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong at Ho Chi Minh City Securities. The index closed at 500.35 points, the lowest since Nov. 14, based on Reuters data. The market will be closed on Wednesday for the New Year holiday. The real estate sector led the falls, with shares of Vingroup dropping 1.43 percent and HAGL losing 2.42 percent. Food producer Ma San Group also decreased 1.79 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, dipped 0.75 percent. Investors had been selling small- and medium-cap stocks, the main boost for the index in recent weeks, after the shares had reached high prices, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 500.35 PREV. CLOSE 506.41 % CHANGE -1.20% HIGH 507.02 LOW 500.35 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.397 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.069 Change (%) 1-year 23.524 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 396.57 24-Dec-12 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)