HANOI, Jan 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.2 percent to close on Tuesday, with all bank shares gaining on expectations of a lender's debut this month and after the government raised foreign holdings in local banks, analysts said. A strategic foreign investor can own up to 20 percent of a local bank, from the current 15 percent, without having to ask for government approval, according to a decree going into effect on Feb. 20. While the ownership ceiling for all foreign investors in a bank is kept unchanged at 30 percent, the government could allow larger foreign ownership in weak banks, the decree said. Analysts said the decree have little effect on listed banks. But a possibility that foreign investors could fully own a Vietnamese bank might attract foreign funds, said analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities. The banking sector may have gained on Tuesday because of market talks that BIDV, the second-biggest partly private bank in assets, could make a domestic debut this month, according to analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Hanoi-based BIDV has yet to announce any debut date. Vietcombank climbing 2.21 percent and VietinBank , the country's largest partly private bank in assets, advanced 1.85 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 510.12 PREV. CLOSE 509.1 % CHANGE 0.20% HIGH 513 LOW 509.87 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.2 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.332 Change (%) 1-year 19.49 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)