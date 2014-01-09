HANOI, Jan 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.6 percent to end at a seven-month high on Thursday, boosted by positive sentiment over corporate earnings and analysts expected the rise to extend. The index ended at 516.98 points, the highest since June 12, 2013, according to Reuters data. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, led the gain, with shares rising 0.74 percent, followed by real estate firm Vingroup that advanced 0.71 percent. Sai Gon Securities Incorp ended up 2.63 percent. The positive sentiment could help keep the index rising in the next few weeks prior to Tet, Vietnam's biggest festival to mark the Lunar New Year that begins in Jan. 31, analysts said. Volume rose to 91.5 million shares on Thursday, almost double the five-day average level of 53.8 million, Reuters data showed. The index could rise beyond the 530 point resistance level, breaking its highest close of 527.97 points in 2013, said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 516.98 PREV. CLOSE 513.9 % CHANGE 0.60% HIGH 516.98 LOW 513.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.741 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.326 Change (%) 1-year 14.925 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)