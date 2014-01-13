HANOI, Jan 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose for a seventh session, closing up 0.42 percent at 521.11 points on Monday, led by gains in the energy sector. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, rose 3.6 percent to its record high of 72,000 dong ($3.42) each, according to Reuters data. Other energy firms also advanced, including Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co that increased 3.1 percent and Petrovietnam Low Pressure Gas Distribution Co which climbed 2.86 percent. Investors sold several other stocks to take profit, including Vinamilk and Vietcombank, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Vietcombank stocks eased 1.08 percent on Monday. Late last week the Hanoi-based lender said its gross profit in 2013 eased 0.5 percent from the previous year to $272 million. The index could surpass its 530-point resistance level in the short term, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 521.11 PREV. CLOSE 518.94 % CHANGE 0.42% HIGH 522.32 LOW 518.78 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.435 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.877 Change (%) 1-year 12.784 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 426.86 7-Jan-13 ($1=21,060 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)