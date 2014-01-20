HANOI, Jan 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 2 percent at the break on Monday, lifted by gains in blue chips and banking shares, while profit-taking in speculative stocks capped the rise, an analyst said. Institutional investors have been buying blue chips, especially those that did not rise strongly in 2013, said Nguyen Tuan of An Binh Securities. Gains in big firms with good corporate earnings would extend and push the index up further in the next few weeks, Tuan said. Investors are also interested in banking stocks after news that BIDV, Vietnam's second largest bank by assets, would debut on Friday on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. All banks rose on Monday, with Sacombank surging 6.84 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbing 3.17 percent. Food producer Ma San Group jumped 6.81 percent and top insurer Baoviet Holdings advanced 6.76 percent. But investors are selling speculative stocks, especially those in the real estate sector, including property firm FLC Group, which plummeted 4.76 percent and Dat Xanh Real Estate Service and Construction which fell 2.4 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 554.44 PREV. CLOSE 543.59 % CHANGE 2.00% HIGH 559.93 LOW 548.22 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.499 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.807 Change (%) 1-year 19.01 52-week high 549.88 17-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)