HANOI, Jan 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.85 percent to close at a high of more than four years on Monday, boosted by foreign buying in banking stocks and blue chips. The index finished at 553.67 points, the highest since November 2009, buoyed by foreign investors' appetite for blue chips, a trend likely to continue in the short term, said Doan Thi Anh Nguyen, an analyst at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Foreign investors were net buyers of 1.07 trillion dong ($50.7 million) of equities from Jan. 1 to Jan. 17 on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, almost as much as the whole of January last year, exchange data showed. Banking shares all gained after news that BIDV, Vietnam's second largest lender by assets, will debut on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Friday. Sacombank climbed 6.84 percent, top insurer Baoviet Holdings rose 6.76 percent and property firm Vingroup gained 4.83 percent. Those firms are all on the portfolio of the Market Vectors Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF). Recent increases in the fund's premium will allow it to invest more, Nguyet said. It climbed 3.61 percent on Friday, Reuters data showed. But there were more losers than gainers on the index on Monday, showing traders were profit-taking on speculative stocks, analysts said. Property firm FLC plummeted 5.95 percent and An Duong Thao Dien Real Estate Co fell 3.8 percent. More than 1.9 trillion dong ($90.1 million) in stock value were traded on the exchange on Monday, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 553.67 PREV. CLOSE 543.59 % CHANGE 1.85% HIGH 559.93 LOW 548.22 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.499 Change (%) 3-mnth 8.807 Change (%) 1-year 19.01 52-week high 549.88 17-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1 = 21090.0000 Vietnam dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)