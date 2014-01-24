HANOI, Jan 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.77 percent by the break on Friday as investors expected the foreign holdings ceiling in some listed firms would soon be raised. The government could on Friday approve to lift foreign ownership to 60 percent of some listed firms, from 49 percent now, which has increased interest in shares of the firms with foreign holdings at limit, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Saigon Securities Incorp advanced 4.76 percent, technology firm FPT Corp climbed 3.67 percent and Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp gained 2.11 percent. "But the approval might be delayed until after Lunar New Year holiday due to administrative procedures," Minh said. Although the index growth on Friday was slower than last week, investors keeping funds in the market was positive, Minh added. Shares of BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest bank by assets, fell 0.53 percent by midday after a pickup during their debut session. The stock began trading at a price of 18,700 dong ($0.9) on Friday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 557.84 PREV. CLOSE 553.55 % CHANGE 0.77% HIGH 558.45 LOW 553.46 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.821 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.821 Change (%) 1-year 24.851 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 ($1=21,065 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)