HANOI, Jan 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.54 percent at Monday's break as investors took profit from most big-cap stocks after a run of gains in recent weeks. The index bounced back having reached the 560-point level twice last week, Reuters data showed, with trading volume lowering nearer the Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 Lunar New Year holiday, when all financial markets will be closed. "Investors seemed cautious at the 560-point resistance level," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, led the losses, with shares dropping 3.19 percent, followed by food producer Ma San Group, which fell 2.06 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm by capitalisation, fell 0.63 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.7 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 557.14 PREV. CLOSE 560.19 % CHANGE -0.54% HIGH 560.49 LOW 556.6 Change (%) 1-mnth 10.793 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.776 Change (%) 1-year 23.826 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 440.48 23-Jan-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)