HANOI, Feb 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.15 percent at Thursday's break as investors sold large-cap stocks after recent gains. Investors sold big-caps after they rose last month and as the index reached near its 560-point resistance level, said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Shares of Hanoi-based lender BIDV, the country's largest listed bank by assets, lost 2.72 percent while food producer Masan Group dropped 1.58 percent. But the losses should last a few sessions only, and the index might bounce back to extend its rise in January as investors were optimistic about the macro-economy and long-term prospect of the market, Tuan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 555.67 PREV. CLOSE 556.52 % CHANGE -0.15% HIGH 556.76 LOW 551.45 Change (%) 1-mnth 9.895 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.137 Change (%) 1-year 18.892 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)