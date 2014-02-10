HANOI, Feb 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.12 percent on Monday to close at 555.9 points as investors picked up blue-chips that fell over the past few sessions. Real-estate company Vingroup rose 2.01 percent while Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's largest listed bank by assets, advanced 2.41 percent. Shares of property firm HAGL jumped 6.58 percent to 24,300 dong ($1.15), its highest close since April 2013. The index rebounding in good liquidity after three straight sessions of falls showed that it would rise further with strong buying demand around its support level at 550 points, said Doan Minh Quan, manager at ACB Securities. Investment funds usually invest strongly in the Vietnamese share market in the first quarter, Quan added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 555.9 PREV. CLOSE 549.76 % CHANGE 1.12% HIGH 555.9 LOW 548.56 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.771 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.983 Change (%) 1-year 12.054 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,060 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)