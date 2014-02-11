HANOI, Feb 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.82 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by gains in most shares and a high volume as investors bet on a good market outlook. Nearly 94 million shares were traded on Tuesday morning, close to the daily average volume of 108 million shares in the past three sessions after the market reopened on Feb. 6 following the Lunar New Year holiday, Reuters data showed. "Local investors seemed to be optimistic about the share market," said analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the rises, with shares jumping 1.97 percent, followed by food producer Ma San Group that gained 1.64 percent. But foreign investors have been cautious amid investment cuts in emerging markets on disappointing U.S. manufacturing data and Fed's tapering, so their daily net purchase on Vietnam's market this month has dropped from January, Nam said. Foreigners have been net sellers in the past three sessions, with a daily value of 13 billion dong ($616,000), while their daily net buying reached 89 billion dong last month, the exchange's data showed. In order to get further gains, the index needs to rise beyond the 565-point area, in which it hit a four-year high of 564.61 points on Jan. 22, Nam added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 560.48 PREV. CLOSE 555.9 % CHANGE 0.82% HIGH 561.77 LOW 557.14 Change (%) 1-mnth 7.122 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.49 Change (%) 1-year 12.524 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)