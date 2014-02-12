HANOI, Feb 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.91 percent at the break on Wednesday as foreign investors bought blue chips at low prices. Most large-cap stocks rose on Wednesday morning after they were sold for quick profit when the index hovered near the strong resistance level of 560 points in the previous session. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, led the gains, with shares rising 2.63 percent to 78,000 dong ($3.7), followed by Hanoi-based Vietcombank that advanced 2.12 percent. Demand for blue chips, especially from foreign investors, was still good thanks to a positive macro economic outlook, said analyst Vu Duy Khanh at Navibank Securities. But the index is likely to fall again when it hits 560 points on expected strong selling, Khanh added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 558.93 PREV. CLOSE 553.9 % CHANGE 0.91% HIGH 559.49 LOW 554.26 Change (%) 1-mnth 6.737 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.541 Change (%) 1-year 12.119 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)