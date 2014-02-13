HANOI, Feb 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.61 percent at the break on Thursday, backed by positive sentiment following a strong gain in the previous session when the index hit the highest in more than four years. Investors are optimistic with the macro economic outlook while still looking forward to a higher foreign ownership in listed firms, said manager Trinh Hoai Giang of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Foreign investors have been net buyers so far this month on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, with an accumulated net purchase worth 213 billion dong ($10.1 million) as of Wednesday, the exchange's data showed. A gain of 3.16 percent in shares of PetroVietNam Gas , Vietnam's largest listed firm, contributed to most of the market's rise on Thursday morning. Food producer Masan Group rose 1.62 percent and Military Bank advanced 3.57 percent. The Vietnamese government has been expected to approve an amended law allowing foreigners to own up to 60 percent of shares in some listed firms, from 49 percent now. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 567.68 PREV. CLOSE 564.25 % CHANGE 0.61% HIGH 570.68 LOW 565.27 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.731 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.383 Change (%) 1-year 14.214 52-week high 564.61 22-Jan-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)