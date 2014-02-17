HANOI, Feb 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was almost unchanged at the break on Monday as gains in
small- and mid-cap stocks were capped by losses in blue chips,
especially banking shares.
Stocks in the banking sector fell after news that Eximbank
's 2013 net profit plummeted 69 percent from a year
earlier.
Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Eximbank fell
2.22 percent. Hanoi-based lender BIDV lost 0.6 percent
and Sacombank dropped 1.94 percent.
Blue chips also fell on profit taking, but the index was
kept from a steep fall by gains in small- and mid-cap stocks,
deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities said.
Property firm HAGL jumped 6.43 percent after the
company announced last Friday a net profit of 950 billion dong
($45 million) in 2013, about 2.6 times above that of 2012.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 572.35
PREV. CLOSE 572.22
% CHANGE 0.02%
HIGH 572.8
LOW 567.89
Change (%) 1-mnth 9.556
Change (%) 3-mnth 14.938
Change (%) 1-year 15.827
52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
($1=21,080 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)