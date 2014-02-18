HANOI, Feb 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.15 percent at the break on Tuesday, lifted by
gains in some blue chips and penny stocks while investors took
profit from other large-cap shares.
Subsidiaries of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam
advanced, led by shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's
largest listed firm, which rose 0.61 percent.
Stocks of property firm Vingroup increased 0.65
percent after the firm said on Monday its 2013 net profit almost
quadrupled from a year earlier to 7.1 trillion dong ($337
million).
But other blue chips fell as investors shifted from
large-cap shares to penny stocks, analyst Nguyen Duy Phong at
Viet Capital Securities said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 571.07
PREV. CLOSE 570.2
% CHANGE 0.15%
HIGH 573.95
LOW 570.16
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.895
Change (%) 3-mnth 13.735
Change (%) 1-year 15.418
52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14
52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13
($1=21,080 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)