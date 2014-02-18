HANOI, Feb 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.76 percent on Tuesday, supported by a central bank ruling that could ease banks' provisions for bad debts. The central bank would allow lenders to keep their "violated, but good debts" from being classified as bad loans to "avoid shock in the market," State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying. The new circular on bank debt classification will come into effect on June 1. The news supported gains in the stock market, analyst Nguyen Hoai Nam at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said. The index rose in the afternoon session to close at 574.56 points, after a 0.15-percent gain in the morning. Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank increased 1.95 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank advanced 0.69 percent. Other blue chips also rose, led by property firm Vingroup with a 1.96-percent increase. Vingroup's 2013 net profit surged four-fold from a year earlier to 7.1 trillion dong ($336 million), it said in a statement on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.56 PREV. CLOSE 570.2 % CHANGE 0.76% HIGH 574.56 LOW 570.16 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.895 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.735 Change (%) 1-year 15.418 52-week high 576.18 14-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)