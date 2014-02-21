HANOI, Feb 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.08 percent to close at 570.57 points on Friday in mixed movements of stocks while sentiment improved and foreign investors extended buying. Bargain hunting around the 570-point level and more buying from foreign investors kept the index from a steep fall after it dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday, analysts said. Foreigners were net buyers on Friday, with their purchase valued at 32.7 billion dong ($1.55 million), the exchange's data showed. "Sentiment seemed to be improved today," said manager Doan Minh Quan at ACB Securities, citing that selling was not high. Property firm Vingroup lost 1.27 percent and Hanoi-based lender BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest listed bank by assets, fell 1.18 percent, while food producer Masan Group rose 0.53 percent. The index might linger in between 560-580 points after a strong gain with high liquidity within a short period, analysts said. It has risen 13 percent since the start of this year. Volume on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange since the beginning of this year has reached 55.8 trillion dong, up 48 percent from a year ago, according to the exchange's data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 570.57 PREV. CLOSE 571.04 % CHANGE -0.08% HIGH 574.61 LOW 565.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.137 Change (%) 3-mnth 12.961 Change (%) 1-year 15.401 52-week high 584.1 20-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)