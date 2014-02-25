HANOI, Feb 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.86 percent at Tuesday's break, led by gains in some blue chips while investors might take profit in the coming sessions, an analyst said. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, led the gains, with shares rising 2.41 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group that advanced 3.63 percent. But investors took profit from other stocks following gains earlier on Tuesday, boosting the index near the resistance level of 585 points before edging down to 581.51 points by midday, said analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities. "It's unlikely that the index can surpass 585 points because profit booking seemed to exceed demand at this level," Ngoc said. But an expected strong buying emerging if the index falls to around 550 points would prevent any steep fall in the short term, Ngoc added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 581.51 PREV. CLOSE 576.58 % CHANGE 0.86% HIGH 584.6 LOW 575.49 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.926 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.03 Change (%) 1-year 20.702 52-week high 584.1 20-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)