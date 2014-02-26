HANOI, Feb 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.12 percent at the break on Wednesday as investors sold stocks for quick profits. The index rose to 590.79 points, hitting the 590-point resistance level zone earlier in the session, lifted mostly by bank shares, but eased to 585.50 points by midday as investors booked profits, analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said. The index had gained on Monday and Tuesday this week. Shares of food producer Masan Group dipped 1.5 percent and PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, lost 0.58 percent. Most banks gained, led by Hanoi-based Vietcombank that climbed 2.72 percent. Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank advanced 1.83 percent after the lender said on Tuesday it will pay a 16-percent dividend for 2013 and would seek permission to raise foreign ownership limit to 30 percent. The index might further fall due to profit taking, with the support level at around 565 points, Nguyet said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 585.5 PREV. CLOSE 586.2 % CHANGE -0.12% HIGH 590.79 LOW 585.5 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.643 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.745 Change (%) 1-year 21.193 52-week high 586.2 25-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)