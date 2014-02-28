UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, Feb 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.22 percent at the break on Friday as cautious investors took profit from recent gains around the 590-point resistance level. "Many investors were satisfied with the recent gains, so they sold stocks to secure their profits," said senior analyst Do Bao Ngoc at VPBank. The index has risen a combined 3.4 percent over three consecutive sessions before retreating on Thursday due to profit taking. Banking stocks led the losses, with Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank dropping 1.84 percent. Dairy product maker Vinamilk also fell 0.7 percent. More investors might lose confidence in the market's gains and would start selling stocks if the index could not surpass the 590-600 points resistance level soon, Ngoc added. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 583.51 PREV. CLOSE 584.79 % CHANGE -0.22% HIGH 586.53 LOW 581.82 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.08 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.019 Change (%) 1-year 25.567 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 459.64 27-Feb-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources