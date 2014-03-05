HANOI, March 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained from a three-week low in the previous session as low stock prices following losses this week have attracted investors, an analyst said. The index lost a combined 2.9 percent over the past two sessions, having fallen to 569.97 points on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 12, before edging up 0.56 percent by midday on Wednesday. The index had always bounced back right after it dropped to the 565-point support level, Reuters data showed. "Investors bought shares at attractive prices," said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. Most big-caps gained, led by shares in PetroVietNam Gas , Vietnam's largest listed firm, which rose 0.61 percent to 82,000 dong ($3.9) each. Dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 0.72 percent and food producer Masan Group was up 0.52 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 573.17 PREV. CLOSE 569.97 % CHANGE 0.56% HIGH 577.5 LOW 569.97 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.417 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.566 Change (%) 1-year 21.596 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 ($1=21,085 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)