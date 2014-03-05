HANOI, March 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 0.87 percent to close at 574.94 points on Wednesday as investors picked up stocks that lost over the past sessions, analysts said. The index bounced back from a three-week low on Tuesday thanks to bargain buying around the support level of 565 points, analysts said. "The market seemed to be confident," said analyst Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities. Property firm Vingroup led the gains. Its shares advanced 1.36 percent after a three-session fall of 3.9 percent, Reuters data showed. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 0.61 percent, and food producer Masan Group increased 1.04 percent. The index might hover between 565-590 points by the end of March, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 574.94 PREV. CLOSE 569.97 % CHANGE 0.87% HIGH 577.5 LOW 569.97 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.417 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.566 Change (%) 1-year 21.596 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)