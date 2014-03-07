Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
HANOI, March 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, led by the banking sector, while strong selling might emerge when the index approaches the 595-point resistance level, an analyst said. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank climbed 2.99 percent after a state-run newspaper quoted a Sacombank executive on Friday as saying the bank planned to merge with Phuong Nam Bank, or Southern Bank. "While buying demand seemed solid at the moment, foreigners' selling might extend in coming weeks," said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Analysts said exchange-traded funds Market Vectors Vietnam and db x-trackers FTSE Vietnam, both are foreign funds, could sell more than buy Vietnamese shares as they restructure portfolios until March 21. Foreign investors have been net sellers of a combined 402 billion dong ($19 million) worth of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange between Monday and Thursday, according to exchange's data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 581.48 PREV. CLOSE 578.56 % CHANGE 0.50% HIGH 582.09 LOW 579.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.305 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.417 Change (%) 1-year 22.813 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.
March 14 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.