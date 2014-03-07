HANOI, March 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.21 percent 579.75 points, an one-week high, lifted by gains in some blue chips and penny stocks, while analysts expected the index would fall slightly soon. Ho Chi Minh City-based lender Sacombank climbed 3.48 percent and property firm Vingroup advanced 0.67 percent. "Investors also bought penny stocks, partly to avoid big-cap shares which are expected to be sold by exchange-traded funds in coming weeks during their portfolio restructuring," said analyst Vu Thi Thu Trang at APEC Securities. The index might have some corrections soon due to the funds' selling, but is unlikely to fall below its support level of 565 points as macro economic outlook is positive, Trang said. The index ended on Friday at the highest level since Feb. 28, when it closed at 586.48 points. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 579.75 PREV. CLOSE 578.56 % CHANGE 0.21% HIGH 582.24 LOW 579.1 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.305 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.417 Change (%) 1-year 22.813 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 461.61 5-Mar-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)