HANOI, March 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.48 percent by midday on Tuesday, extending a winning streak to the fifth day, with energy and property stocks providing support. Stocks of Petrovietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, gained 1.2 percent. Real estate firms followed, with Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp rising 3.45 percent and HAGL Co increasing 1.12 percent. "But the market is generally still on a downward trend and falls could come ahead," a Hanoi-based trader said, citing a period of the morning session when the index eased. It has risen four sessions in a row as of Monday. Exchange-traded funds are expected to sell more than buy shares in coming weeks during their portfolio restructuring, analysts have said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 586.49 PREV. CLOSE 583.69 % CHANGE 0.48% HIGH 586.56 LOW 582.2 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.999 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.091 Change (%) 1-year 24.01 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)