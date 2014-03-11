HANOI, March 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.82 percent, the fifth consecutive rise, at 588.50 points on Tuesday, as investors buying energy and insurance stocks lent support, but falls are expected in coming days, analysts said. Stocks of Petrovietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, closed up 1.8 percent at 85,000 dong ($4.03) each. Baoviet Holdings, the country's largest insurer, also rose 4.84 percent to end at 49,800 dong. The market could see falls in coming weeks as exchange-traded funds may sell more than buy during their portfolio restructuring, analysts said. Foreign investors, whose behaviour has been closely observed by Vietnamese traders to find clues for the market's future direction, sold 10.3 million shares on Tuesday and bought only 6.77 million shares, the exchange's data show. Foreign investors have been net sellers of Vietnamese equities since February, after being net buyers between October 2013 and January 2014, according to the exchange. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 588.5 PREV. CLOSE 583.69 % CHANGE 0.82% HIGH 589.45 LOW 582.2 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.999 Change (%) 3-mnth 14.091 Change (%) 1-year 24.01 52-week high 596.4 27-Feb-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)