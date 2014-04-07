HANOI, April 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 1.1 percent at the break on Monday, lead by strong gains of the market's top two listed firms following solid earnings and higher dividend payout rate. Shares in PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, rose 3.47 percent to 89,500 dong ($4.25) each by midday, after hitting a record intraday of 90,000 dong, following higher-than-expected earnings. The company's net profit in the first quarter ended March reached 2.9 trillion dong ($137.5 million), 29 percent above its target, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm said in a statement on its website. Top dairy manufacturer Vinamilk advanced 2.07 percent on Monday, after the firm sought shareholders' permission to raise its 2013 dividend payment to 48 percent of the share's face value, from 34 percent previously projected, it said in a statement. Vinamilk also planned to issue bonus shares, said the statement. "Blue chips, which have not had strong gains recently, could further rise and lift the index past its 609-point resistance level," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 599.57 PREV. CLOSE 593.04 % CHANGE 1.10% HIGH 600.17 LOW 595.35 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.048 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.348 Change (%) 1-year 19.24 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)