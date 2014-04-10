HANOI, April 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.2 percent at the break on Thursday as investors took profit after the index rose to its resistance level near 609 points, an analyst said. Gains in blue chips lifted the index to 608.89 points earlier in the morning, the intraday high and which was the strong resistance level, before cautious investors sold shares for profits, said deputy manager Nguyen Hoai Nam from Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The index has risen a combined 3.7 percent over the past four sessions ending April 8, Reuters data showed, mostly on gains of blue chips. Confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp fell 4.88 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 1.36 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 602.04 PREV. CLOSE 603.25 % CHANGE -0.20% HIGH 608.89 LOW 601.71 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.053 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.387 Change (%) 1-year 19.064 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)