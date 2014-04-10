HANOI, April 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.32 percent on Thursday due to investors' selling that emerged when the index approached its 53-month high. The index rose to 608.89 points early on Thursday, nearing the 609.46 points hit on March 25, the highest since October 2009, as some blue chips advanced, but investors selling for profits pulled the market down to close at 601.33 points. "Investors sold stocks that have reached high price levels," said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the losses, with shares dropping 2.04 percent, and confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp fell 6.5 percent. "Whether the index will be able to surpass this strong resistance level depends on the first quarter business results of most firms and business target for this year, which will be announced soon," Long said. Listed companies are required to hold annual shareholder meetings before the end of April, at which they will announce their targets for 2014. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 601.33 PREV. CLOSE 603.25 % CHANGE -0.32% HIGH 608.89 LOW 600.43 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.053 Change (%) 3-mnth 17.387 Change (%) 1-year 19.064 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)