HANOI, April 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.13 percent on Friday, with bargain hunting late in the session narrowing earlier losses, and analysts expected the index to soon rebound. Most stocks fell, led by property firm Vingroup that lost 2.13 percent, followed by dairy product maker Vinamilk that decreased 0.69 percent. But gains in a few blue chips on Friday afternoon reverted earlier losses, including PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, with a 2.16-percent advance. Shares in food producer Masan Group rose 1.03 percent after the company projected its net profit in 2014 to rise at least 39 percent from last year, it said in a statement on its website. "Investors have started to pick up shares which have fallen," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. The index could bounce back soon, lifted by gains in several blue chips, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 600.57 PREV. CLOSE 601.33 % CHANGE -0.13% HIGH 602.01 LOW 594.96 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.022 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.877 Change (%) 1-year 21.114 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)