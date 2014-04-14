HANOI, April 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index extended losses to a third straight session on Monday and ended down 0.74 percent, led by a fall in blue-chips as investors turned cautious. Most blue-chips in the banking sector fell with Eximbank dropping 1.42 percent, Vietcombank losing 0.97 percent and Vietinbank down 0.6 percent. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company by market capitalisation, ended down 0.53 percent after hitting a record high close of 94,500 dong ($4.48) on Friday. While the market had risen strongly in the past three months, a lack of positive news has led to slower cash flow into the market, said Doan Thi Anh Nguyet, an analyst at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 596.11 PREV. CLOSE 600.57 % CHANGE -0.74% HIGH 602.7 LOW 596.05 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.051 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.73 Change (%) 1-year 19.144 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Sunil Nair)