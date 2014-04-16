HANOI, April 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 1.49 percent by midday on Wednesday as cautious investors offloaded shares following recent falls. The index closed at its lowest level in near two weeks on Tuesday, falling for the fourth consecutive session. "Given the lack of supportive information and profits gained earlier this month, investors have been selling shares to stay safe," said analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities. Most stocks lost ground in the morning session, led by Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas dipping 1.08 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank fell 2.33 percent and food producer Masan Group Corp lost 2.07 percent. But the index is unlikely to drop below 560 points as bargain hunting around this level is expected to be strong, Hoang said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 577.33 PREV. CLOSE 586.09 % CHANGE -1.49% HIGH 585.51 LOW 575.67 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.8 Change (%) 3-mnth 11.28 Change (%) 1-year 22.097 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)