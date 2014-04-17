HANOI, April 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index bounced back 1.56 percent by midday on Thursday from a six-week low close in the previous session as investors picked up cheap stocks after recent falls. The index tumbled 2.01 percent to end at its lowest level since March 4 on Wednesday in wide-ranging offloading of stocks, after having fallen for five straight trading days, Reuters data showed. "Bargain hunting are seen for most shares, and the market is expected to extend rises in coming days, but at a slightly slower pace," said deputy manager Nguyen Tuan at An Binh Securities. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, rose 2.76 percent on Thursday morning after drifting lower in the previous three consecutive sessions, Reuters data showed. Property firm Vingroup climbed 2.27 percent and Hanoi-based lender BIDV advanced 1.88 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 583.38 PREV. CLOSE 574.29 % CHANGE 1.58% HIGH 583.38 LOW 575.83 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.777 Change (%) 3-mnth 7.638 Change (%) 1-year 20.127 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)