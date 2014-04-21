HANOI, April 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 1.27 percent on Monday at its lowest level in nearly 10 weeks as investors cut loss after the index fell during the past two weeks, analysts said. The index ended at 558.14 points, the lowest since Feb. 11, when it stood at 553.90. Real estate shares led the fall, with Vingroup dropping 0.77 percent and HAGL sliding 3.04 percent to 26,300 dong ($1.25), its lowest closing price in more than five weeks. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, lost 1.1 percent and technology company FPT Corp fell 3.7 percent. "The market falling deeply since early this month made some investors worried on further declines," said analyst Hoang Huy at ACB Securities. "Therefore, after a small gain in this morning session, investors started cutting loss by selling some blue chips." Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 558.14 PREV. CLOSE 565.33 % CHANGE -1.27% HIGH 568.44 LOW 558.14 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.755 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.999 Change (%) 1-year 19.467 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,075 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)