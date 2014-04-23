HANOI, April 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.09 percent on Wednesday with top insurer Baoviet Holdings leading the fall, and market trading volume hit the lowest level in nearly three months on cautious sentiment, analysts said. Shares in Baoviet Holdings dropped 2.82 percent to 37,900 dong ($1.8) each, its lowest closing price since Jan.3. Baoviet's former chief executive and two senior officials have been investigated by the police for wrongdoing in management, causing losses to the state, the Hanoi police-run Capital Security newspaper reported on Wednesday. "This news affected to some extend the sentiment of Baoviet's investors," said Le Dac An, a manager at Tan Viet Securities. Dairy producer Vinamilk lost 0.71 percent and real estate firm HAGL fell 1.49 percent. Volume dropped almost 30 percent from Tuesday to 71 million shares, the lowest since Jan. 27, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 569.36 PREV. CLOSE 569.87 % CHANGE -0.09% HIGH 573.39 LOW 567.04 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.298 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.252 Change (%) 1-year 21.655 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,090 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)