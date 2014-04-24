HANOI, April 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was little changed by midday in thin volume as most
investors exercised caution after recent falls.
"Liquidity has fallen low because investors are worried,
they dare not join trading," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong
with Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
Foreign investors, however, extended buying, he noted.
Baoviet Holdings shares lost 1.06 percent after a
2.82 percent fall on Wednesday when state media reported the
group's former chief executive and two senior officials faced
police investigations for wrongdoings.
The benchmark VN index was down 0.07 percent at 568.98.
After hitting a near 10-week low on Monday, the index ended down
0.09 percent on Wednesday with volume of 71 million shares, the
lowest in nearly three months.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 568.98
PREV. CLOSE 569.36
% CHANGE -0.07%
HIGH 571.57
LOW 566.94
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.383
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.856
Change (%) 1-year 20.197
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)