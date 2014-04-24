HANOI, April 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was little changed by midday in thin volume as most investors exercised caution after recent falls. "Liquidity has fallen low because investors are worried, they dare not join trading," said analyst Nguyen Hoang Phuong with Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Foreign investors, however, extended buying, he noted. Baoviet Holdings shares lost 1.06 percent after a 2.82 percent fall on Wednesday when state media reported the group's former chief executive and two senior officials faced police investigations for wrongdoings. The benchmark VN index was down 0.07 percent at 568.98. After hitting a near 10-week low on Monday, the index ended down 0.09 percent on Wednesday with volume of 71 million shares, the lowest in nearly three months. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 568.98 PREV. CLOSE 569.36 % CHANGE -0.07% HIGH 571.57 LOW 566.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.383 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.856 Change (%) 1-year 20.197 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)