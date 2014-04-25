HANOI, April 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 1.48 percent on Friday with PetroVietnam Gas shares leading the rise, but investors traded in caution, resulting in a low volume. PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, rose 4.86 percent to a record 97,000 dong ($4.6) per share. Technology firm FPT climbed 3.05 percent. The company's first quarter net profit was nearly unchanged, but revenue in the period jumped 30 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement on Thursday. "Investors have been trading cautiously with low cash flow, and waiting for more supportive news," said Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy manager at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. Volume was 64.3 million shares, below the five-day average of 76 million, Reuters data showed. "The market is expected to drop in the short term," Nam added. The index has gained 2.4 percent this week, based on Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 578.92 PREV. CLOSE 570.46 % CHANGE 1.48% HIGH 580.74 LOW 571.71 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.105 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.833 Change (%) 1-year 20.633 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,080 dong) (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)