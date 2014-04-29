April 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.2 percent by midday on Tuesday in low liquidity, led by gains in banking stocks and some blue chips. Sacombank rose 1 percent, Eximbank gained 0.76 percent and Vietcombank rose 0.7 percent. Petrovietnam Gas, the biggest firm by capitalisation, was up 1 percent. Food processor Masan group recovered from a 3.1 percent fall the previous day to finish up 0.53 percent. Most energy and real estate firms fell in the morning session, including Vingroup and HAGL. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0431 GMT. VN Index 574.15 PREV. CLOSE 573.1 % CHANGE 0.18% HIGH 575.45 LOW 570.64 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.566 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.979 Change (%) 1-year 20.777 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Martin Petty in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)