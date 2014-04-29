BRIEF-Shenzhen exchange reprimands China Calxon's shareholder on share sale
* Says it reprimands China Calxon Group's shareholder for violating regulations when it unloaded company shares in 2016
April 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.2 percent by midday on Tuesday in low liquidity, led by gains in banking stocks and some blue chips. Sacombank rose 1 percent, Eximbank gained 0.76 percent and Vietcombank rose 0.7 percent. Petrovietnam Gas, the biggest firm by capitalisation, was up 1 percent. Food processor Masan group recovered from a 3.1 percent fall the previous day to finish up 0.53 percent. Most energy and real estate firms fell in the morning session, including Vingroup and HAGL. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0431 GMT. VN Index 574.15 PREV. CLOSE 573.1 % CHANGE 0.18% HIGH 575.45 LOW 570.64 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.566 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.979 Change (%) 1-year 20.777 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Martin Petty in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.92 for every one share
SINGAPORE, March 21 Shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong are among the top performers in the world so far this year, easily returning more than the S&P, as Chinese investors pile into a market that was once the near-exclusive playground of foreign fund managers.