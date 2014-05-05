HANOI, May 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 1 percent at the break on Monday with a supportive manufacturing report failing to boost market sentiment. A report by HSBC on Friday showed a solid improvement in Vietnam's manufacturing sector, with its purchasing managers index (PMI) in April touching a record high at 53.1 on "strong growth of production and purchasing activity." "Investors selling stocks despite supportive news showed that the index would fall further in the coming sessions," said Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager with An Binh Securities. The market may also suffer from a lack of news as the annual general meetings season is soon ending, Tuan added. Hanoi-based Vietcombank led the losses with a 3.13-percent fall, followed by food producer Masan Group , which is down 2.6 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 572.23 PREV. CLOSE 578 % CHANGE -1.00% HIGH 580.11 LOW 571.65 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.741 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.86 Change (%) 1-year 21.81 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)