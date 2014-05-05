HANOI, May 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 2.28 percent on Monday at its lowest level since April 21 as pessimistic investors offloaded stocks on lack of supportive news. Selling picked up near the end of the session as investors were discouraged by a slow trade earlier in the day, analysts said. Volume reached 76 million shares, well above the five-day average level of 49.7 million, Reuters data showed. "There is a possibility of loss cutting today," said analyst Vu Duy Khanh of Navibank Securities. Around 70 percent of tickers lost ground on the first trading session after a three-day holiday, led by Hanoi-based Vietcombank tumbling 5.9 percent and food producer Masan Group with a 5.21-percent drop. Dairy product maker Vinamilk also fell 1.44 percent while Vietnam's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas closed unchanged after failing to keep up its morning gains. Analysts expected the index to further decline to as low as 530 points in the next few months. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 564.85 PREV. CLOSE 578 % CHANGE -2.28% HIGH 580.11 LOW 564.47 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.741 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.86 Change (%) 1-year 21.81 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)