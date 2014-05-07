HANOI, May 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.69 percent at the break on Wednesday in thin trade as investors cautiously picked up shares following recent declines. "Long-term investors saw an opportunity to collect equities that were previously too high to purchase, but only at a low volume as they expected the index would further fall," said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. Top insurer Baoviet Holdings was among the top gainers. Its shares climbed 4.45 percent to 32,500 vietnam dong ($1.54) each after closing on Tuesday at the lowest level since Dec. 2012, Reuters data showed. Dairy product maker Vinamilk also edged up 1.5 percent and food producer Masan Group rose 2.19 percent. Trading volume reached 26.8 million shares, well below the five-day average of 62 million, Reuters data showed. On Tuesday the index fell to a near three-month low on widespread selling by retail investors. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 558.93 PREV. CLOSE 555.11 % CHANGE 0.69% HIGH 560.18 LOW 553.21 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.396 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.078 Change (%) 1-year 13.678 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1=21,070 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)