HANOI, May 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 4.54 percent by midday after touching a four-month low as investors sold stocks to limit losses while tension with China mounted, traders said. The index fell to a session low of 512.25, the lowest intraday level since Jan. 8, 2014, before recovering slightly to end the morning session at 517.85. Last Thursday Vietnamese stocks posted their biggest single-day drop in nearly 13 years as tension mounted between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea. On Sunday thousands Vietnamese took to the street in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to protest against China which towed a giant oil rig into Vietnamese waters early this month and deployed a fleet of vessels to protect its operation. "The market has already been on a general decline and the tension with China is a catalyst added to the fall," a Hanoi-based trader said. "Those who bought recently have to cut losses," he said. Pharmaceutical firm DHG led the decline, with shares falling 6.98 percent, followed by technology firm FPT Corp with a 6.91 percent drop, based on Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 517.85 PREV. CLOSE 542.46 % CHANGE -4.54% HIGH 536.82 LOW 512.25 Change (%) 1-mnth -10.077 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.328 Change (%) 1-year 11.567 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)