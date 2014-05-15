HANOI, May 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1 percent by the close of Thursday's morning session, extending gains from the previous day as investor sentiment has stabilised after a sea dispute with China, analysts said. Last Thursday Vietnam stocks fell the most in nearly 13 years as tension mounted between China and Vietnam in the South China Sea, and an analyst had said the market could suffer for about a week. "Investors have now got used to the news from the East Sea," said a Vietnamese analyst based in Ho Chi Minh City. "They understand the dispute may last long so sentiment has stabilised." The index fell twice earlier this week before gaining on Wednesday, while weak selling could lead to more falls later this week, traders have said. Steel producer Hoa Sen Group led the rally with a 6.94 percent gain, followed by power plant operator Pha Lai Thermal Power Co and property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp, based on Reuters data. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed firm, gained 1.66 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 534.77 PREV. CLOSE 529.53 % CHANGE 0.99% HIGH 537.27 LOW 527.71 Change (%) 1-mnth -11.169 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.46 Change (%) 1-year 9.441 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)