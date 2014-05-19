HANOI, May 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.67 percent at close on Monday, buoyed by extended buying by foreign investors at low prices, analysts said. Foreign investors have been net buyers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange since the beginning of May with net purchases worth 1.55 trillion dong ($73.2 million) as of May 16, exchange data showed. Falls in Vietnamese equities due to a major dispute between Vietnam and China have created a buying opportunity for investors, said analyst Tran Thang Long at BIDV Securities. "A month ago no one expected the index would drop that low," Long added. Property firm Vingroup led the gains, with shares climbing 3.08 percent. The company's first-quarter net profit quadrupled from the same period a year earlier to 1.1 trillion dong, it said on May 15. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the country's biggest lender by capitalisation, rose 1.48 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 533.04 PREV. CLOSE 529.49 % CHANGE 0.67% HIGH 534.68 LOW 525.82 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.801 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.467 Change (%) 1-year 7.984 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1 = 21,100 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)