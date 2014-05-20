HANOI, May 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.84 percent on Tuesday as extended foreign purchases defeated cautious selling over an ongoing dispute with China, analysts said. Foreign investors have been net buyers on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange for 19 straight sessions ending on Monday, the exchange's data showed. Despite a diplomatic tension between the two neighbouring countries, foreigners increased their net purchases to include cheap shares in their portfolios, analysts said. A six-month long political crisis in Thailand has also prompted investors to eye on the fruitful Vietnamese equities, but they still hesitated due to high stock prices in the first quarter of 2014, said analyst Nguyen The Minh at Viet Capital Securities. "The tumbles in Vietnam stocks due to the tension with China have allowed foreigners, including those from Thailand, to pick up cheap shares," Minh said. But investors are likely to take profit soon as they worried the conflict would last longer, Minh said. PetroVietNam Gas led gains, with shares rising 2.9 percent and dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 0.8 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 537.52 PREV. CLOSE 533.04 % CHANGE 0.84% HIGH 537.93 LOW 527.69 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.712 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.798 Change (%) 1-year 9.319 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)