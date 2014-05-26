HANOI, May 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rallied 0.47 percent on Monday to close at 544.06 points on gains in some blue-chips, but analysts expect the index to decline in the near future. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank led the gains, with shares rising 3.8 percent, followed by food producer Masan Group with a 1.68 percent rise. Money also flowed into speculative stocks, said Le Dac An, an analyst from Tan Viet Securities. Property firms FLC Group climbed 6.73 percent while Hoang Quan Corp was up 2.99 percent. "Rises in speculative stocks suggested a short-term gain for the market as investors would snap quick profits near the index's resistance level of 550 points," An said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 544.06 PREV. CLOSE 541.49 % CHANGE 0.47% HIGH 544.93 LOW 536.27 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.895 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.097 Change (%) 1-year 8.685 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)