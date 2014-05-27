HANOI, May 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.49 percent by the mid-day break on Tuesday, led by gains in banking stocks. Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender by market capitalisation, was up 1.83 percent, and Hanoi-based BIDV also gained 1.37 percent. "Foreign investors, who are mostly institutions, trade on value of stocks, so falling share prices are seen as investment opportunities," said Deputy General Director Trinh Hoai Giang of Ho Chi Minh City Securities. Foreign investors in May have so far bought net 1.7 trillion dong ($80.4 million) worth of Vietnamese equities as of Monday, the largest monthly level since the beginning of the year, exchange's data showed. But trade is likely to be weak in coming sessions, given the risk of rising tension between Vietnam and China over an ongoing dispute in the South China Sea, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 546.75 PREV. CLOSE 544.06 % CHANGE 0.49% HIGH 547.53 LOW 542.49 Change (%) 1-mnth -6.022 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.757 Change (%) 1-year 8.76 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 ($1 = 21,110 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)