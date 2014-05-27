HANOI, May 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.49 percent by the mid-day break on Tuesday, led by
gains in banking stocks.
Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender by market
capitalisation, was up 1.83 percent, and Hanoi-based BIDV
also gained 1.37 percent.
"Foreign investors, who are mostly institutions, trade on
value of stocks, so falling share prices are seen as investment
opportunities," said Deputy General Director Trinh Hoai Giang of
Ho Chi Minh City Securities.
Foreign investors in May have so far bought net 1.7 trillion
dong ($80.4 million) worth of Vietnamese equities as of Monday,
the largest monthly level since the beginning of the year,
exchange's data showed.
But trade is likely to be weak in coming sessions, given the
risk of rising tension between Vietnam and China over an ongoing
dispute in the South China Sea, analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 546.75
PREV. CLOSE 544.06
% CHANGE 0.49%
HIGH 547.53
LOW 542.49
Change (%) 1-mnth -6.022
Change (%) 3-mnth -7.757
Change (%) 1-year 8.76
52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14
52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13
($1 = 21,110 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)