HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.33 percent at Wednesday's break, on track for its third consecutive session of gains, as retailers extended buying after a strong rally in the previous day, an analyst said. Equities closed near their three-week highs on Tuesday as retailers thought current prices reflected an ongoing conflict between Vietnam and China after Beijing's deployment of an oil rig in the disputed South China Sea. Food producer Masan Group led gains with a 1.62 percent rise, followed by Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank with a 4.26 percent advance. Gains were strong in early trade, but an increase in selling towards the midday break boosted volume to 70.1 million shares, near the five full-day average level of 99.5 million shares, Reuters data showed. "Money inflow from retailers is usually short-term, so the index may dip soon on profit-taking," said analyst Nguyen The Minh from Viet Capital Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 554.6 PREV. CLOSE 552.75 % CHANGE 0.33% HIGH 557.16 LOW 553.95 Change (%) 1-mnth #N/A Change (%) 3-mnth -5.479 Change (%) 1-year #N/A 52-week high 609.46 25-Mar-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)