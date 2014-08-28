HANOI, Aug 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.64 percent at the break on Thursday to 632.81 points, with securities firms attracting strong money inflows. Saigon Securities Incorp hit a four-month high, increasing 2.13 percent at the break, with half-day volume already surpassing the full-day level in the previous session at 3.4 million shares, Reuters data showed. Ho Chi Minh City Securities also reached its highest since April, rising 3.19 percent in solid liquidity. Nguyen Tuan, deputy manager at unlisted broker An Binh Securities, attributed the interest to potential seen in brokerage firms which had not gained at the same rate as other equities. "The sentiment was excitement, especially among investors that are holding securities stocks, which haven't gained much in the past sessions," he said. But the index's rally was mostly helped by a 1.63-percent advance of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm that accounts for a fifth of total market value. "Investors are still trading in, and the index is likely to extend its rise," Tuan said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 632.81 PREV. CLOSE 628.77 % CHANGE 0.64% HIGH 633.1 LOW 626.32 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.771 Change (%) 3-mnth 13.753 Change (%) 1-year 29.491 52-week high 632.25 27-Aug-14 52-week low 462.13 30-Aug-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)